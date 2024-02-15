Ohio Eatery Crowned The 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The Entire State

Ohio may be in the heart of the Midwest, but that doesn't mean you can find flavors from around the world right here in the Buckeye State, from incredible Italian restaurants to must-try Mexican eateries. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, nearly everyone has their go-to spot where they can find their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the absolute best Chinese restaurant in each state, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to the site, the best Chinese restaurant in all of Ohio is LJ Shanghai in Cleveland. This popular eatery is known for its incredible soup dumplings. LJ Shanghai is located at 3142 Superior Avenue.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Cleveland locals (and visitors) in the know head to LJ Shanghai, a cute and homely restaurant in the city, for melt-in-the-mouth soup dumplings and warm, attentive service. Other must-orders are the spicy noodle soup with beef, the seaweed salad, and spicy chaoshou (spicy sauce over meat dumplings). Some dishes are pretty fiery, though customers agree they're all mouth-wateringly good."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best Chinese restaurants around the country.