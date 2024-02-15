Sometimes, it's nice to wake up without an alarm clock on a slow day and whip up some delicious breakfast in the kitchen to sit down and enjoy with friends, family, or a partner. Other times, it's easier just to save the mess for another day and head to a local coffee shop, deli, bakery, or restaurant for a yummy sandwich piled high with the works. If you dream in eggs, bacon, sausage, and cheese perfectly smashed together between a bagel or an English muffin (perhaps a croissant if were getting really crazy), then this information will suit you well!

Many restaurants scattered throughout Pennsylvania are known for serving standout breakfast sandwiches, but only one can be the very best around.

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Tempo, the best breakfast sandwich in Pennsylvania is the Cheese Steak & Eggs served at John’s Roast Pork in Philadelphia. 24/7 Tempo praised this sandwich for its refined taste and quality ingredients.

Here's what 24/7 Tempo had to say about the restaurant that serves the best breakfast sandwich in the entire state:

"Philadelphia’s iconic sandwich is of course the cheesesteak, and the version at John’s — made with a long, crusty sesame roll and a choice of American or mild or sharp provolone — has been rated the best in town by some critics. Not surprisingly, the breakfast version, which adds eggs to the basic recipe, is a favorite, too."

For a continued list of restaurants that serve the best breakfast sandwiches across the country visit 247tempo.com.