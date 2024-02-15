Police Arrest Man Accused Of Fatally Shooting Blac Youngsta's Brother

"Victim Benson and defendant, later identified as Randy Ewing, were observed arguing prior to the shooting," an affidavit about the case read. "Victim Benson turned away from the defendant Ewing. That is when defendant Ewing drew a handgun and shot victim Benson from behind. Defendant Ewing immediately turned the firearm at the vehicle, occupied by victim F. Abston and victim J. Calhoun, and fired multiple times."



Ewing has been evading police ever since the shooting occurred on August 18, 2023. Cops were called to a BP gas station on South Parkway East after shots were fired. Benson was discovered with a single gunshot wound in the back of his head, and later died on the scene. Detectives later determined that Ewing was a person of interest in the case, and offered a $5,000 reward for any information that led to his arrest.



The 28-year-old suspect has officially been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm with the intent to commit a felony and two counts of attempted second-degree murder. So far, Blac Youngsta has not commented about the update. After the shooting, he took to Instagram and mourned his brother's death.



“I love you, baby brother, rest up," he wrote. "I’m gon’ make the world pay, I swear to God. Nobody safe. Standing over everybody. I’m ready for whatever come with this s**t. It’s okay. Don’t feel sorry for me. I’m not gonna feel sorry for nobody. Only God knows."



“Gon’ make sure they feel me, I promise," he continued. "Life will never be the same. But God got me. I’m the strongest man in the world.”