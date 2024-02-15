School Bus With 49 Students On Board Crashes, Driver Facing DWI Charges

A school bus driver in Minnesota was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash on Thursday (February 15) morning.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office received a report that a Rush City Public Schools bus transporting 49 students went off a snow-covered roadway and into a ditch in Rush City around 8:15 a.m.

Luckily, nobody on the bus was injured in the crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke to the 59-year-old bus driver and noticed that she showed "signs of alcohol impairment. She was then taken into custody. The identity of the bus driver was not released.

She was booked into Chisago County Jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. She has not yet been formally charged.

A second bus was called to the scene and transported the students safely to school.

The sheriff's office said the incident remains under investigation.

"The District was made aware of an incident involving the District's transportation services this morning. The District is investigating the incident and will take appropriate action based on the results of its investigation," Rush City Schools Superintendent Brent Stavig said in a statement. "Please be assured that the District's top priority is the safety and security of the District's students. All students have been transported to school, and the District is not aware of any injuries. Action taken as a result of the District's investigation will be taken with that priority in mind."