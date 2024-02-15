Shakira Announces New Album 'Women No Longer Cry'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 15, 2024
Shakira is returning with her first studio album since 2017! On Thursday morning (February 15th), the Colombian superstar announced her forthcoming album Las mujeres ya no lloran, Women No Longer Cry in English.
"My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way," Shakira wrote to her fans on Instagram. "Making this body of work has been an alchemical process."
She continued, "While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."
This will be the first full-length project from Shakira since her public split from Gerard Piqué. She has previously discussed the fall-out in her global hit "BZRP Music Session #53."
In an interview last year, Shakira that people on her team have discouraged her from being so open about her personal life in her music. “When I did that session, people on my team were saying, ‘Please change this. Don’t even think about coming out with those lyrics.’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ I’m not a diplomat in the United Nations. I’m an artist, and I have the right to work on my emotions through my music," she told Billboard. Shakira continued, "I think songs like the Bizarrap session or like the one I did with Karol [G, called "TGQ"] have given many women strength, self-empowerment, self-confidence and also the backing to express and say what they need to say.”
Las mujeres ya no lloran arrives on March 22nd!