Shakira Announces New Album 'Women No Longer Cry'

Shakira is returning with her first studio album since 2017! On Thursday morning (February 15th), the Colombian superstar announced her forthcoming album Las mujeres ya no lloran, Women No Longer Cry in English.

"My new album, coming out March 22, is one I created together with all of you, my pack of shewolves who were there for me every step of the way," Shakira wrote to her fans on Instagram. "Making this body of work has been an alchemical process."

She continued, "While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."