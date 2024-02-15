Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 15th

Thursday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 15th, drawing on ideals of surprise, self-care, growth, goals, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you could experience a big surprise at work today that could change your public reputation. This might lead to a raise or greater praise of your continued efforts at your company! You deserve the recognition, Aries.

"Big surprises could happen for your career and public reputation today as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. You might feel honored and receive praise for your work or perhaps you’re being offered a raise!"

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will dream of a much needed getaway today. If you were thinking of furthering your education, now is the time Taurus as it will lead to great personal growth.

"You’re looking for a breath of fresh air in your life as the moon clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. A getaway or a journey that could bring big upgrades is on your mind as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in your sign, Taurus. You might feel called to cultivate an educational experience that allows you to grow in unconventional ways."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you should leave time for privacy today that allows you to deeply reflect on life. You might feel very analytical and lost, but use this time of stillness to rest and recharge, Gemini!

"Having space for privacy, where you can really dive into self-inquiry and deep reflection, is more important to you as the moon in Taurus clashes with your planetary ruler, Mercury, in Aquarius. You could find yourself in a very analytical headspace or get lost in a trail of trend predictions that calls for periods of greater stillness and rest. Try not to overexert yourself, dear Gemini."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can look forward to big surprises stirring your relationships today as you feel extra blessed with reliable, inspiring companions who never leave your side.

"Big surprises could arise in your relationships as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. You’re reminded of the blessings of companionship and reliability today and you could feel inspired by a partner’s aspirations."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to be praised for a job well done. This praise could even lead to a promotion or management of a "special project." Compromise and balance will be a theme today as you navigate charged conversations. Set aside time for some good self-care today Leo, you deserve it.

"Big reveals could happen in your work as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus today. Praise for a job well done could come your way or you may be entrusted with managing a special project. Your work relationships could call for compromises as the moon clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. Conversations about balance between your work and wellbeing could also come up and you may be devoting more attention to your health and self-care today."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that you will enjoy a much needed break in routine today as you switch up your scenery and spend some time with loved ones. Today is a good day to try to understand others and view the world through their eyes for a change.

"You might enjoy a break from your usual routine to enjoy laid back fun or different scenery with your loved ones as the moon in Taurus clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. You could see the way the world works through someone else’s eyes and it may change the way you relate to others."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to release themselves from an old relationship today as they say goodbye to material items reminding them of the past.

"You’re releasing yourself from old relationship narratives as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. It might be time to bid farewell to both emotional and material inheritances that don’t belong to you. "

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you will feel the need to share big news today that sparks "enlightening conversation." These conversations could lead to personal growth and relinquishing parts of your past that continue to hold you back.

"Your partners could have big news to share as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. Enlightening conversations could take place in their presence. They might have a down-to-earth way of seeing your personal evolution, encouraging you to reframe your past."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You will have loads of energy to complete daily tasks as everything seems to work out in your favor today.

"An unexpected burst of energy and enthusiasm to complete your daily tasks and chores arises as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. You might be riding a big dopamine hit with something worthwhile ticked off your list today. Perhaps you’re receiving a nicer check than you expected!"

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will encounter a fun surprise today that will boost your mood. Let this good mood translate over into spontaneity within your social life. Good for you, Capricorn!

"Fun surprises could boost your mood today as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. Your social life may offer some much appreciated spontaneity or you might enjoy some rich moments with your kids, if you have them."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), unexpected conversations might arise at home as you work relentlessly to stay grounded and avoid anxieties. Take time to think about what is best for you today, Aquarius.

"Unexpected conversations could arise at home as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus, encouraging you to stay grounded and avoid letting anxieties have their way with you. This can be a transformative time for you if you’re able to let things go. Do your best to avoid ruminating over the past as the moon clashes with Mercury in Aquarius. Think for yourself and let unhelpful internalized voices fade away."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect "stimulating conversations" within their social circle today that sparks imagination. Sometimes, good friends who bring good chat is all you need!

"Conversations in your social circle are stimulating your imagination in unique and expansive ways as the moon meets Jupiter and Uranus in Taurus. The company of friends and good conversationalists are inspiring you to think bigger."

