Body Of Missing Five-Year-Old Found In Sewer, Foster Mother Arrested

Authorities in Ohio found the body of a five-year-old boy who was reported missing earlier in the week. Darnell Taylor was reported missing on Wednesday (February 14) by the husband of his foster mother, Pammy Maye.

He told police that Maye had made statements insinuating that she had harmed the five-year-old boy. He also said he had not seen Darnell since mid-December, PEOPLE reported.

A state-wide Amber Alert was issued for Darnell while police began searching for Maye.

On Thursday night, police in Brooklyn, Ohio, received a 911 call about a woman walking around a commercial building. When officers arrived, they identified the woman as Maye and took her into custody.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment and told investigators that Darnell's body was in a sewage drain in Columbus.

On Friday morning, officers found the boy's body in a sewage drain near his home, and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Maye has been charged with kidnapping and endangerment. Officials are working to file murder charges against her as well.