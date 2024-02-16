Cardi B & Offset Spotted Out On a Date Together Amid Breakup
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2024
Cardi B and Offset appear to be on better terms shortly after they broke-up.
On Thursday, February 15, TMZ published footage of the former (?) couple out on a date in Miami during Valentine's Day. Bardi and 'Set looked like they were back to their old selves as they were spotted strolling out of Carbone's in South Beach on Wednesday night. The "Bongos" rapper tried to keep a low profile as she walked out of the restaurant while wearing an oversized Jeff Gordon NASCAR jacket. However, she was nice enough to sign an autograph for a fan on her way out while Offset trailed behind her.
Cardi B and Offset spotted leaving Carbone in Miami Beach on Valentines Day pic.twitter.com/n960delxiz— Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) February 15, 2024
It's been a month or so since we last heard about the status of Cardi B and Offset's relationship. Not long after she famously declared she dumped her husband in December, the two superstar artists reconnected during the holidays. They celebrated Christmas together with their family, and later traveled to Miami where they rung in the New Year together. Bardi even admitted that they slept together after their wild night out on the town. Fans were convinced that they got back together after that, but the "Up" rapper shut down those rumors several times on social media.
There hasn't been a lot of updates from them since then. So far, neither artist has confirmed whether or not they're still an item. However, it's possible the couple may working through their issues away from the public eye.