Cardi B & Offset Spotted Out On a Date Together Amid Breakup

It's been a month or so since we last heard about the status of Cardi B and Offset's relationship. Not long after she famously declared she dumped her husband in December, the two superstar artists reconnected during the holidays. They celebrated Christmas together with their family, and later traveled to Miami where they rung in the New Year together. Bardi even admitted that they slept together after their wild night out on the town. Fans were convinced that they got back together after that, but the "Up" rapper shut down those rumors several times on social media.



There hasn't been a lot of updates from them since then. So far, neither artist has confirmed whether or not they're still an item. However, it's possible the couple may working through their issues away from the public eye.