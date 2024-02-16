Fivio Foreign Isn't Convinced That Tory Lanez Shot Megan Thee Stallion

"If he did it, then nah i couldn't condone it," he continued. "He was dead wrong 100%. It was just weird. This n***a fingerprints wasn't on the gun. It just don't make no sense. It's just not adding up. If the math isn't mathing, then it isn't right."



Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the feet in December 2022 following a drama-filed trial that lasted several weeks. Afterward, Lanez hired a new defense team to try and get a new trial ahead of his sentencing last year. His motions are ultimately denied and he was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He's remained behind bars ever since. Megan has spoken up about her thoughts about the ruling. Last December, she took to Instagram Live and addressed critics who still have something to say about the case.



Elsewhere in the conversation, Fivio Foriegn also speaks on signing a "bad deal" with Ma$e and other jaw-dropping topics. Catch the entire interview below.

