Hyundai Recalls Over 90,000 Vehicles Due To Risk Of Fire

Hyundai is recalling over 90,000 Genesis vehicles due to a fire risk. The recalled vehicles include the 2015-2016 Genesis, 2017-2019 Genesis G80, Genesis G90, and 2019 Genesis G70.

The automaker said that water can seep into the starter solenoid and create an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire.

Because a fire can start while the vehicles are parked, Hyundai is advising owners to park outside until the problem has been repaired.

Hyundai said it has confirmed 12 reports of "thermal incidents" due to the issue from September 2107 through July 2023. There were no reports of crashes or injuries.

The carmaker said that owners can bring their vehicle to a dealership, where technicians will install a remedy relay kit in the engine junction box free of charge.

Hyundai will start notifying owners via first-class mail in April.

You can check to see if your car is under recall by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number.