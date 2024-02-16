PHOTOS: Eclectic 'Adventure Land' House For Sale In California
By Logan DeLoye
February 16, 2024
A unique property recently hit the market in California that features a one-of-a-kind "nautical-inspired theme" throughout. According to the Zillow listing, the home, located at 222 Valencia Avenue in Redlands, is made up of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a whole lot of charm. Built in 1977, the eclectic space is known around town for the interesting decor scattered throughout the property that depicts wooden pirates, palm trees, boats, buoys, colorful barrels, and more.
What looks like a fun, adventurous, mini-golf course, is actually an architectural masterpiece of a home. Other standout features include a koi pond, valley and mountain views, and remodeled interior spaces.
The property has been on the market for 10 days and is currently for sale for $1,200,000.
Here's what Jan Hudson of Hudson Reality had to say about the Golden State wonderland:
"The home has knotty cedar siding and upon entering the home, you can enjoy the stunning valley and mountain views through the large picture windows. The family room has a fun and nautical-inspired theme, and it is open to the kitchen for family entertainment and enjoyment. The rustic wood floors in this room add to the cozy ambiance. The hallway and bedroom carpets are newer, and the home has two energy-efficient HVAC systems and two water heaters. Two of the bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and the primary bedroom has a recently remodeled bathroom. All three bedrooms have sliding doors that open up to the property. The property has beautiful landscaping & extra guest parking. There is also a three-car garage and themed outbuildings with extra storage. What an opportunity to decorate the home with your own style and enjoy the wonderland of the grounds!"
For additional photos and information regarding the home, visit zillow.com.