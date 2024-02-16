PHOTOS: Eclectic 'Adventure Land' House For Sale In California

A unique property recently hit the market in California that features a one-of-a-kind "nautical-inspired theme" throughout. According to the Zillow listing, the home, located at 222 Valencia Avenue in Redlands, is made up of three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a whole lot of charm. Built in 1977, the eclectic space is known around town for the interesting decor scattered throughout the property that depicts wooden pirates, palm trees, boats, buoys, colorful barrels, and more.

What looks like a fun, adventurous, mini-golf course, is actually an architectural masterpiece of a home. Other standout features include a koi pond, valley and mountain views, and remodeled interior spaces.

The property has been on the market for 10 days and is currently for sale for $1,200,000.