South Carolina Eatery Crowned The 'Best Chinese Restaurant' In The State

South Carolina may be in the middle of the South, but that doesn't mean you can find flavors from around the world right here in the Palmetto State, from incredible Italian restaurants to must-try Mexican eateries. When it comes to Chinese cuisine, nearly everyone has their go-to spot where they can find their favorite order of soup dumplings or chow down on some dim sum.

Based on reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the absolute best Chinese restaurant in each state, "from longstanding Chinatown mainstays serving roast duck and chop suey to popular dim sum spots."

According to the site, the best Chinese restaurant in all of South Carolina is Jackrabbit Filly in Charleston, which according its website, is a "heritage drive new Chinese American restaurant." Jackrabbit Filly is located at 4628 Spruill Avenue #101 in North Charleston.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Shuai and Corrie Wang previously ran the highly acclaimed Short Grain food truck, before opening their bricks and mortar spot in Park Circle in 2019. Named after their Chinese zodiac animals, Jackrabbit Filly serves up inventive Chinese-American dishes in a cool, buzzy space. Customer favorites include pork and cabbage dumplings, Sichuan hot karaage, and fish tartare, and they also do a hugely popular dim sum Sunday brunch."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the best Chinese restaurants around the country.