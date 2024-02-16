Two Dead In Shooting At University Of Colorado Campus In Colorado Springs

Two people were killed in a shooting at the University of Colorado campus in Colorado Springs on Friday (February 16).

Officials said that the campus police received an emergency call just before 6 a.m. about shots fired in a dorm room. When university police officers arrived at the dorm room, they found two deceased individuals with gunshot wounds.

While there was not an active shooter situation, the campus was placed on lockdown and students were ordered to shelter in place. All classes and on-campus activities were canceled for the day.

"I was shocked, honestly," Adam Trujillo told KKTV. "I had woke up to an email from one of my teachers saying that there was a lockdown and to just to be safe, lock the doors. And then I came out here to all these police cars and news people, and I was pretty shocked."

The deceased individuals have not been identified.

Authorities have not provided details about a potential suspect but did say there is no threat to the community. However, they did say that it does not appear to be a murder-suicide.

"At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide, and both deaths are being investigated as homicides," the Colorado Springs Police Department wrote on X. "We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available."