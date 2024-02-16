Yeat Releases '2093' Album Featuring Lil Wayne & Future
By Tony M. Centeno
February 16, 2024
Yeat's new album has finally arrived after months of anticipation.
On Friday, February 16, the Portland-based rapper delivered his fourth studio album 2093 via Field Trip/Capitol Records. His latest body of work comes with 22 tracks in total including two new collaborations with Lil Wayne and Future. Weezy appears on "Lyfestyle" while Pluto contributes a solid verse for "Stand On It." Yeat lent a hand with production for the album alongside other beatmakers like Bnyx, GeoGotBands, Synthetic, Dulio and others. Ahead of the project's debut, Yeat told his fans it was the beginning of "phase 2."
Yeat has been teasing the album for the past few months. The rising rapper, who's turning 24 this month, began to hype up the release of his next album not long after he appear on Drake's "IDGAF." He included the title in several Instagram posts before he dropped his single "Anarchy" with Ken Carson. Back in January, fans were convinced that Dizzy and Childish Gambino would appear on the project based on photos Yeat shared on Instagram. Unfortunately, neither of them made it to the final cut of the album.
2093 arrives nearly a year after his previous project Afterlyfe. The album also has 22 tracks with contributions from Youngboy Never Broke Again and Yeat's alter-egos Kranky Kranky and Luh Geeky. A few months later, Yeat shared his popular collaboration with Young Thug "My Wrist."
Listen to Yeat's new album below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE