YNVS Rapper Brooke Lynne Releases New Song 'RubbaBand Gal'

Last month, YNVS CEO Juan "Shampoo" Ramirez announced a new distribution deal with Universal Music Group, Varick Street and Def Jam Records. Shampoo built a remarkable résumé handling marketing and promotions for some of the music industry's greatest artists like JAY-Z, Rick Ross and plenty more.



“This is full circle," Shampoo said in a statement. "It’s been a long time coming…and it hasn’t been easy for me…it’s been a long grind. Staying connected to the streets and the youth is crucial for continued success and longevity.”



“We are proud to partner with Shampoo who has an extensive history in the music industry making great strides," said Noah Sheer, EVP of Def Jam & GM of Varick St. "This partnership between UMG with YNVS is a testament to his commitment and perseverance in the industry.”



Through their new partnership, Shampoo aims to release more music from other artists on his roster like Conan, Tony Notez, Babyfvce Eli and Mic Geronimo. For now, listen to Brooke Lynne's new song below.

