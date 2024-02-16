Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 16th

Friday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 16th, drawing on ideals of balance, fairness, socialization, contentment, beauty, rest, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you could expect to be very social today as you consider participating in events and joining in on additional community activities.

ARIES:

"Engagement with your social circle is picking up as Venus enters Aquarius. You might enjoy participating in more events or joining new communities with an interest in something unconventional or counterculture."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will make a positive impression at work today as attraction towards your craft and continuous efforts grows and evolves. Today is absolutely a great day to network, Taurus, so share all of your interesting and beautiful ideas!

TAURUS:

"You’re making positive impressions as Venus enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of career and legacy. People are more attracted to your work and what you stand for. Presentations and networking could go really well over the coming weeks. You might have some offbeat and unique ideas to share as Mercury in Aquarius also clashes with Uranus in Taurus, giving others a better glimpse of your beautiful mind."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect to be in your own head today as you read, but this is not a bad thing. This could lead to learning, travel inspiration, and a greater sense of peace and contentment. Offer your perspectives to people today, Gemini!

GEMINI:

"You might find yourself with your head in the books or connecting with the world in offbeat ways as Venus enters Aquarius. Feelings of peace and contentment are coupled with learning, traveling, and cultivating spiritual practices. Conversations about the political atmosphere and cultural shifts could keep you busy as the moon enters your sign (Gemini) today, where it aligns with Venus, Pluto, and Mars in Aquarius. You could find yourself struck with lightbulb moments as Mercury in Aquarius also clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Your quirky or unconventional perspectives can really stick with people for the better!"

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you will feel respected today as love and peace are reciprocated. Today is the day to participate in unselfish activities, Cancer!

CANCER:

"A sense of peace and mutual respect arrives as Venus enters Aquarius, activating your chart’s place of shared resources. Reciprocity flows intuitively and you might find yourself more interested in participating in altruistic acts."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to experience stability and harmony in your partnerships today. Things might have felt one-sided for a very long time, but today is all about balance, fairness, and communication.

LEO:

"A common goal or commitment to stability brings a deeper sense of harmony to your partnerships as Venus enters Aquarius. Conversations about reciprocity can help bring balance to where things feel one-sided. Power dynamics and the topic of fairness may need to be explored a bit more as Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Unexpected words might be exchanged, though it could point to a need for more thorough communication between you and others."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer predicts that your daily work routines will continue to flow accordingly as your sense of harmony and connection increases. Today is the day to make decisions based on new or unexpected information that causes you to question the order of things in your life. You could possibly discuss your partner's work today, Virgo.

VIRGO:

"Your daily work and routines can start to flow more intuitively as Venus enters Aquarius, increasing a sense of harmony and connection in the relationships that support you most. You might need to make some adjustments first, based on new or unexpected information being revealed when Mercury in Aquarius clashes with Uranus in Taurus. Something might need to be redone or reorganized, or you could be relearning the steps to make a system work in your day-to-day life. Conversations about a partner’s work or contributions may come up as the moon enters Gemini and connects with Venus, Pluto, and Mars in Aquarius, stoking feelings of admiration."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to encounter a heightened sense of creativity today that draws you towards inspiration, admiration, and understanding. Be sure to set aside time to do things that make you happy today, Libra!

LIBRA:

"Inspiration to approach life as art arrives as Venus enters fellow air sign, Aquarius. You can find creative ways to carry out your usual mundane tasks or enjoy being intellectually amused by understanding how complex, yet unnoticed, things work. It’s a great time to get nerdy about your beauty routines and rituals or simply enjoy being entertained by whatever makes life so much sweeter to you!"

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you will experience a sense of harmony within your family as you spend quality time with the people that mean the most to you, clearing up communication issues. You might be thrown off by something your partner says today. This will require taking "longer pauses" and approaching the situation slowly as a pair.

SCORPIO:

"A sense of harmony, respect, and clear communication flows within your home and family as Venus enters Aquarius. You might enjoy spending more quality time with your inner circle or find your space gaining some fun, technological upgrades in the coming weeks. A clash between Mercury in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus hints there might be a bit of a hiccup in communication in your relationships. You might feel thrown off by something your partner says, or you may need longer pauses and time to slow down and digest unexpected news in order to get through something as a unit."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You might be wrapped up in your own thoughts today, and that is quite alright, as long as you are entertained! You can expect to seek out knowledge as healthy communication brings stability and peace to your family.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You could be quite entertained by observing your own thought processes as Venus enters Aquarius today. Interests in connecting with others from your neighborhood or being able to cross language barriers may arise as your thirst for knowledge increases. Communication can also flow more harmoniously in your home, offering a sense of stability and peace."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will encounter conversations about finance today as you consider purchasing a new, high-tech item that adds convenience to your life.

CAPRICORN:

"Conversations about finances could feel intellectually stimulating as Venus enters Aquarius today. Trades and digital content might be on your mind or you could find your preferences leaning toward something less conventional. You might be thinking about purchasing something high tech to make life more convenient."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you will feel very confident today, and rightfully so! Today is the day to re-evaluate your self-care routine as you experiment with style and expression. You might even surprise yourself, and others with something that you say.

AQUARIUS:

"You’re feeling self-sufficient and comfortable in your skin as Venus enters your sign, Aquarius. You could update the way you approach self-care in the coming weeks, leaning toward more intricate or scientifically informed beauty rituals, experimenting with your style, or adjusting the way you express yourself socially. You might surprise yourself—and others—with something you say as Mercury in Aquarius also clashes with Uranus today. Try to remember that not everyone, not even family, will be able to keep up with the technicalities and jargon that you’re used to framing the world through."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) can expect to want to take it slow and rest today as romantic dreams begin to surface. Don't forget to stop and take note of the beauty that you possess today, Pisces.

PISCES:

"A desire for more rest, reflection, and fantasizing arrives as Venus enters Aquarius today. Romantic dreams could surface over the coming weeks, communicating secret longings or the beauty you see in yourself."

For more visit vice.com!