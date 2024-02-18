2 Cops And A Paramedic Killed While Responding To Domestic Incident

Two police officers and a paramedic were shot and killed while responding to a domestic incident in Burnsville, Minnesota, On Sunday (February 18). A third police officer was also shot. No information on their condition has been released.

"We are heartbroken. Our law enforcement community is heartbroken. We're just devastated at the horrific loss. These heroes leave behind loved ones and a community who will forever remember their bravery and dedication to keeping Minnesotans safe," the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association wrote in a post on Facebook.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said that the suspect who opened fire has also died.

"Our Force Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Burnsville. A man who shot and killed two officers and a paramedic has also died. More details to come once our preliminary investigation is complete," the agency wrote on X.

They did not identify the shooter or say how they died. No other details have been provided about the shooting.