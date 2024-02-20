Voting for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards' fan-voted categories is currently underway, and the latest leaderboards are officially in! Fans can see who is in the lead in categories including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Favorite Tour Photographer and more.

Each leaderboard reveals the top three nominees in this year's fan-voted categories. After week four of voting, taking the lead for Best Fan Army are Taylor Swift's Swifties, BTS' BTS Army, and ATEEZ's Atiny, while Miley Cyrus' "Flowers," Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense" and Taylor Swift's "Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)" are on top for Best Lyrics. Take a look at each leaderboard below, and don't forget to keep voting for your favorite!

iHeartRadio is giving fans the opportunity to decide winners in several new and established fan-voted categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video, Best Fan Army, Social Star Award, Favorite Tour Photographer, TikTok Bop of the Year, Favorite On Screen, Favorite Tour Style and Favorite Debut Album. Social voting is currently ongoing and will close on March 25th at 11:59pm PT for all categories. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio.com/awards.

Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards' Fan-Voted Week Four Leaderboards