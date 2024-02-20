Benzino Speaks On Emotional Rant On 'Drink Champs': 'I Needed That'

By Tony M. Centeno

February 20, 2024

Benzino
Photo: Getty Images

Benzino's appearance on Drink Champs, had a lot of people talking, but he's not mad about it at all.

Over the weekend, Drink Champs released its new episode featuring the veteran rapper and co-founder of The Source magazine. At one point during his nearly three-hour conversation with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, Benzino broke down in tears while discussing his beef with Eminem, his daughter Coi Leray and more.

“I don’t have nothing against Eminem,” he admitted in the clip. “He can rap but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more."

"My daughter came into this industry figuring, ‘I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad,'" he continued. “I don’t hate Eminem. I don’t know him to hate him. I don’t hate white people. I’m tired of this s**t, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy... Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip-Hop. It’s a big racist problem in America right now and Eminem could probably stop half of it.”

The episode arrived after 'Zino responded to Eminem's diss on Lyrical Lemonade's debut album. He delivered two responses in total with one that hit a lot harder. After the episode went viral, fans had plenty of jokes about Benzino's drunken rant. However, he's not tripping about the judgmental feedback. In fact, he said he needed it let it all out.

"I had so much built up anger, frustration and evil built up inside of me…….Ngl, minus the alcohol….I needed that s**t…..it really helped," 'Zino wrote on Instagram.

See Benzino's reaction and catch the entire show below.

