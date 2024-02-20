Benzino Speaks On Emotional Rant On 'Drink Champs': 'I Needed That'

"My daughter came into this industry figuring, ‘I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad,'" he continued. “I don’t hate Eminem. I don’t know him to hate him. I don’t hate white people. I’m tired of this s**t, man. It’s just too much. I don’t want to be the bad guy... Eminem ain’t no bad person. He belongs in Hip-Hop. It’s a big racist problem in America right now and Eminem could probably stop half of it.”



The episode arrived after 'Zino responded to Eminem's diss on Lyrical Lemonade's debut album. He delivered two responses in total with one that hit a lot harder. After the episode went viral, fans had plenty of jokes about Benzino's drunken rant. However, he's not tripping about the judgmental feedback. In fact, he said he needed it let it all out.



"I had so much built up anger, frustration and evil built up inside of me…….Ngl, minus the alcohol….I needed that s**t…..it really helped," 'Zino wrote on Instagram.



See Benzino's reaction and catch the entire show below.

