Boeing 757 Makes Emergency Landing After Wing Falls Apart Mid Flight

A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Boston with 165 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Denver after the plane's wing started to fall apart in midair.

When the pilot announced the plane was diverting to Denver, passenger Kevin Clarke looked out the window and saw part of the wing breaking off.

"I'm like bird strike? That's not good," Clarke told WFXT. "We take off; I heard this loud buzzing noise, and then it faded away, so I didn't think much of it, and all of a sudden, the pilot is coming back, so I threw my window open, peeked out the window and the whole leading edge of the wing was destroyed."

He then started to record, and his wife shared the video on X as the plane landed safely in Denver.

"United flight 354 diverted to Denver yesterday afternoon to address an issue with the slat on the wing of the aircraft," a United spokesperson told FOX Business. "The flight landed safely, and we arranged for a different aircraft to take customers to their destination, which has since arrived in Boston."

Authorities did not say what caused the wing to break apart.