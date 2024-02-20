No announcements have been made just yet, but this tour would be different from Cam and Ma$e's previous ventures. After they made amends in 2022, Cam, Ma$e and Jadakiss attempted to travel around the country for their "Three-Headed Monster Tour." However, the tour was cancelled a month after it was announced. At the time, Ma$e alleged that Diddy had something to do with it.



"It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like," he wrote in the caption. “I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing! So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates I will not apologize for what’s right!"



Ma$e also revealed the names of three albums that are in the works: Now We Even, The Liberation of St. Mason and Willie Burgers with Cam & Jada. Cam hasn't confirmed the album himself. However, In the GQ feature, Tharpe notes that Cam and Ma$e have "a few songs together, though it’s up to Mase to decide when to drop them." If fans do get a tour, then it's possible that the duo could debut some new music as well.