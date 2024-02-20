Cam'ron Says He Wants To Take His Sports Talk Show With Mase On The Road
By Tony M. Centeno
February 20, 2024
Cam'ron and Ma$e might bring their popular sports talk show to your city.
For GQ's latest cover story, Killa Cam sat down with the magazine's senior editor Frazier Tharpe while he filmed It Is What It Is in Las Vegas. During their conversation, the Harlem native explained how his media network continues to grow following Stat Baby's new spinoff show "Check Out The Stat" and the addition of Mark Johnson. In the same breath, Cam also shared that he's thinking about taking his and Ma$e's show on the road.
“Ma$e comes back from tour January 20," Cam said. "So maybe around the end of February or March we'll take the show on the road.”
No announcements have been made just yet, but this tour would be different from Cam and Ma$e's previous ventures. After they made amends in 2022, Cam, Ma$e and Jadakiss attempted to travel around the country for their "Three-Headed Monster Tour." However, the tour was cancelled a month after it was announced. At the time, Ma$e alleged that Diddy had something to do with it.
"It’s Time To Show Cowards What Fearless Looks Like," he wrote in the caption. “I’m Not Stopping Nothing That I’m Doing! So Y’all Can Cancel All of The Dates I will not apologize for what’s right!"
Ma$e also revealed the names of three albums that are in the works: Now We Even, The Liberation of St. Mason and Willie Burgers with Cam & Jada. Cam hasn't confirmed the album himself. However, In the GQ feature, Tharpe notes that Cam and Ma$e have "a few songs together, though it’s up to Mase to decide when to drop them." If fans do get a tour, then it's possible that the duo could debut some new music as well.