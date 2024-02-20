Coca-Cola Debuts Interesting New Flavor

Coca-Cola just rolled out a new flavor, and this one's here to stay!

According to WGN9, the world-renowned company just released a flavor specifically tailored to the "next generation of consumers." The flavor in question? Raspberry Spiced Coca-Cola. Presenting an interesting combination of flavors, the new drink features “a unique alchemy of our iconic cola, raspberry and spiced flavors,” available in both regular and zero sugar options.

As if introducing a new flavor to the Coca-Cola family was not enough, the brand announced that it's here to stay! That's right. The first "permanent" flavor in years, joining popular varieties such as Cherry, Classic, Vanilla, and more! WGN9 mentioned that, despite the name, the new line of "spiced" drinks aren't actually spicy. Consumers are actually comparing the new drink to something that the company would feature for a limited-time during the Christmas season.

In a recent interview with Associated Press, Shakir Moin, the chief of marketing for Coca-Cola North America, explained the origin of the idea behind the new flavor.

“If you go to the aisles, you’ll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers’ taste palettes have evolved. We realized that could be an opportunity for us.”

Information encompassing details about additional spiced flavors has yet to be unveiled as Coca-Cola enthusiasts enjoy the company's latest, greatest, creation: Raspberry Spiced Coca-Cola, currently available at a store near you!