Colorado City Ranked Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In America

A recent report from Forbes India revealed the United States has the largest economy in the world based on GDP data. Such efforts come from Americans putting in the work across job sectors from hospitality and industrial fields to agriculture and technology. Workers in several key cities could be fueling the country's position in economic affairs on the world stage, as well.

If you're curious about which U.S. cities have a strong work ethic, WalletHub released a list of the "hardest-working" cities in the country. Analysts with the website explained how they compiled the rankings:

"In order to determine which cities outwork the rest of America, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the employment rate to average weekly work hours to the share of workers with multiple jobs."

A popular city in Colorado broke into the Top 10! Denver ranked at No. 9 overall thanks to strong points in the "Direct Work Factors" category. This includes metrics like average workweek hours, employment rate, number of workers with unused vacation time, and more.

Washington D.C. was declared America's hardest-working city, while Burlington, Vermont landed at the very bottom of the list.

Here are the Top 10 hardest-working cities in the United States, according to the study:

Washington D.C. Irving, Texas Cheyenne, Wyoming Virginia Beach, Virginia Anchorage, Alaska Norfolk, Virginia Dallas, Texas San Francisco, California Denver, Colorado Austin, Texas

Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.