Couple Arrested After Children's Remains Found in Storage Unit, Suitcase

A couple is facing charges, including murder, after children's remains were discovered in a storage unit and a suitcase in Colorado, according to CBS News.

The Pueblo Police Department revealed arrest warrants for Corena Rose Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez Sr. on charges of first-degree and abuse of a corpse. Dominguez is facing an additional charge of theft of government benefits.

On January 20, police responded to the Kings Storage Center in the 600 block of West 6th Street after someone found a metal container with concrete inside. Two days later, investigators determined a child's remains were inside the concrete.

Authorities interviewed Minjarez and Dominguez as persons of interest in the 2018 disappearance of Jesus Dominguez Jr. and Yesenia Dominguez on January 31. The senior Dominguez, who's reportedly the father of the missing children, was arrested Saturday (February 17) on an outstanding warrant, police posted on X.