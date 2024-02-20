Four Florida Men Mysteriously Disappear During Boating Trip

Four Florida men remain missing after they left for a boating trip over the weekend. The Venice Police Department said the boaters departed for their outing Saturday morning (February 17) in Sarasota County but never returned later that night. They were reported missing on Sunday (February 18).

The missing men were identified as 38-year-old Angel Hernandez Munoz, of North Port, 54-year-old Ruben Mora Sr., of Port Charlotte, 37-year-old Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, of North Port, and 35-year-old Alfonso Vargas Parra, of North Port.

Officials state the group was last seen on a white 1995 23-foot SportCraft with the registration number FL9937HC. Police said they found their vehicle and boat trailer at the Marina Park Boat Ramp.

Several agencies, including the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the U.S. Coast Guard, searched the Gulf of Mexico from Stump Pass to Longboat Pass. USCG deployed vessels and aircraft and searched 80 nautical miles (92 miles) offshore, covering 4,600 square miles, according to WFLA.

The Coast Guard suspended their search for the missing men on Monday night (February 19) unless new information becomes available. They also notified the boaters' relatives.

Officials urge civilians, including boaters out on the water, to stay vigilant for any information relating to the case. Anyone with tips about the missing boaters can contact the Venice Police Department at 941-486-2444.