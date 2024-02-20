Illinois Destination Named 'Most Expensive Place To Live' In The State

Is it expensive to live in Illinois?

The answer to that question depends on your personal definition of "expensive" and where in the state you live. For example, someone making millions of dollars a year might not think it is as expensive to live in Chicago, as someone making less than $100,000. Which part of the state you live in can also directly impact how expensive and inexpensive cost of living is. Living in a small community, away from entertainment capitals and off the beaten path will be a cheaper place to inhabit than a major, booming city. Regardless of opinion or location, Yahoo Finance compiled a list of the least affordable places to live in the U.S., and one Illinois city was featured.

Per the list, the most expensive place to live in Illinois in 2024 is Chicago. The cost of living in Chicago is 4.8% more expensive than the national average.

Here's what Yahoo Finance had to say about the most expensive place to live in the entire state:

"Workers living in this metro area have a longer commute time (31.3 minutes) than the typical worker in the United States (26.8 minutes). What’s worse? A little more than 3% of the area’s workforce have commutes longer than 90 minutes."

For a continued list of the most expensive places to live across the country visit finance.yahoo.com.