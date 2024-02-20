Illinois Lottery Player 'On Cloud Nine' After Giant Jackpot Win

One lucky Illinois taxi driver is now hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after winning a giant lottery jackpot.

According to an Illinois Lottery press release, native Lisa Tyrrell is "on cloud nine" after winning the top prize on a $250,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket that she purchased at Jumpin’ Jimmy’s off East Union Ave in Litchfield. The ecstatic winner took home a whopping $250,000 and at first, could hardly believe that she had won.

“I scratched off the ticket and it showed I won $250,000. I said ‘No way, this can’t be real'. Sure enough, I scanned it not once, not twice, but three times, and it was real after all!” Jumpin' Jimmy's will receive a bonus just for being the store to sell the winning ticket. Store owner Chandresh Patel expressed happiness for Tyrell, a regular at the store.

“I actually sold Lisa the ticket the other day. When I found out she won the top prize, I couldn’t believe it! I am so happy for her.” When asked what she would do with the money, the lucky lottery winner shared that she plans to put it towards a new car and a new house.

“I’ve always dreamed about what I would do if I won a lot of money, and now, my dreams will soon be a reality. I plan to use the money to buy my own car and a house. I feel like the luckiest woman alive.”

Tyrell has eight grandkids that she plans to spoil with the money, and also plans to split her winnings with a few of her family members.