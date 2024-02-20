Illinois Lottery Player 'On Cloud Nine' After Giant Jackpot Win
By Logan DeLoye
February 20, 2024
One lucky Illinois taxi driver is now hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after winning a giant lottery jackpot.
According to an Illinois Lottery press release, native Lisa Tyrrell is "on cloud nine" after winning the top prize on a $250,000 Crossword scratch-off ticket that she purchased at Jumpin’ Jimmy’s off East Union Ave in Litchfield. The ecstatic winner took home a whopping $250,000 and at first, could hardly believe that she had won.
“I scratched off the ticket and it showed I won $250,000. I said ‘No way, this can’t be real'. Sure enough, I scanned it not once, not twice, but three times, and it was real after all!” Jumpin' Jimmy's will receive a bonus just for being the store to sell the winning ticket. Store owner Chandresh Patel expressed happiness for Tyrell, a regular at the store.
“I actually sold Lisa the ticket the other day. When I found out she won the top prize, I couldn’t believe it! I am so happy for her.” When asked what she would do with the money, the lucky lottery winner shared that she plans to put it towards a new car and a new house.
“I’ve always dreamed about what I would do if I won a lot of money, and now, my dreams will soon be a reality. I plan to use the money to buy my own car and a house. I feel like the luckiest woman alive.”
Tyrell has eight grandkids that she plans to spoil with the money, and also plans to split her winnings with a few of her family members.