Lil Wayne, Andre 3000, Sexyy Red & More To Perform At Roots Picnic 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
February 20, 2024
The lineup for the Roots Picnic has been revealed, and its got fans talking.
On Monday, February 19, The Roots debuted the official lineup for the group's annual music festival in Philadelphia. Jill Scott, Nas and Lil Wayne with The Roots, Trombone Shorty, PJ Morton plus more will headline the two-day event. There will also be performances from Sexyy Red, Gunna, Victoria Monét, Babyface, Wale, Robert Glasper, Tyla, Cam'ron, Smino and a special performance by André 3000. Over at the podcast stage, fans will be able to see shows like Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Tonight's Conversation and more.
In addition to all the aforementioned performers, there will also be some rare collaborative sets that fans won't want to miss like the Adam Blackstone Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long. There will also be a J. Period Live Mixtape set with Black Thought, Method Man and Redman plus the Baller Alert Go-Go Backyard Band with Scarface and Amerie.
Last year, the Roots Picnic had performances from State Property, which saw Freeway, Beanie Sigel, Young Gunz, Peedi Crakk and Oschino + Sparks reunite for the first time in years, plus Ms. Lauryn Hill, who reunited with The Fugees during her headlining set. Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Ari Lennox and more also hit the stage.
The festival is happening on June 1 and June 2 at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park. Tickets are officially on sale now.