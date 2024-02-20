Man In Kilt Allegedly Put Antiques Up His Butt Then Back On Store Shelves

A Texas man is under arrest for allegedly committing bizarre actions at an antique store. Harris County Constable Mark Herman said that his office received a call on February 8 after a man dressed in a kilt walked into The Antique Gallery of Houston and started putting items up his butt.

Surveillance camera footage showed the man grabbing utensils off the shelf and placing them under his kilt. He then returned the items to the shelf. The man spent several hours in the store with a female companion, doing the same thing with other items, including an antique bottle opener, a tobacco can, and a make-up brush. They did not purchase anything before they left.

"I had to watch it a couple of times to be sure I knew what I was looking at," gallery manager Susan Golden told KRIV. "I've seen quite a few things here, but not that."

The man was also accused of doing the same thing at a different store two days later.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance video and were able to identify the man as 60-year-old Mitchell Vest. He was taken into custody and has been charged with one count of criminal mischief.