Man Running 'Breaking Bad' Meth Lab Inadvertently Called Cops On Himself

A New York man was busted running a Breaking Bad-style methamphetamine lab after inadvertently calling the police on himself.

Matthew Leshinsky, 23, called 911 to report a burglary at his business, Quantitative Laboratories LLC. When officers arrived, they found broken glass and evidence of a break-in. When they went inside to investigate, they uncovered a massive illegal drug lab.

During a search of the building, detectives confiscated more than three ounces of methamphetamine, over 625,000 milligrams of pure ketamine, ecstasy, and more than 20 plastic 55-gallon drums filled with a chemical similar to GHB, which is used as a date rape drug.

They also recovered $40,000 in cash and over 100 pieces of laboratory equipment.

Leshinsky's lawyers claimed that he was not manufacturing illegal drugs to sell for profit. They said he was researching drug addiction.

"Unfortunately, he went about it the wrong way," Attorney David Besso told Newsday.

Leshinsky ultimately decided to plead guilty to 13 charges, including unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, unlawful disposal of methamphetamine laboratory material, criminal possession of methamphetamine manufacturing material, and reckless endangerment.

He will be sentenced next month.