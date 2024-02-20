Missouri Eatery Among America's 'Top 100 Pizza Spots' In 2024

Pizza is always a crowd pleaser, and fortunately for people in Missouri, there are plenty of incredible pizzerias to visit for a memorable slice. A new list from Yelp, however, is shining a spotlight on one eatery in particular as being one of the best in America.

Yelp recently compiled a list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the U.S. in 2024 according to Yelp Elites, and while the rankings include several pizzerias in popular destinations like New York and California, there are still plenty of must-try pizza places around the country, including one right here in Missouri.

Coming in at No. 78 is Anthonino's Taverna, an Italian and Greek eatery in St. Louis that has a 4.4 star rating on Yelp and nearly 1,400 reviews. Located at 2225 Macklind Avenue, this popular restaurant was described by one Yelper as "an absolute delight for anyone craving authentic Italian cuisine in St. Louis."

Here's how Yelp determined its rankings:

"We identified businesses in the pizza category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and number of 5-star reviews each business had that were written by members of the Yelp Elite Squad."

Check out the full list at yelp.com to see more of the best pizza places around the country. Curious about other lauded restaurants around the Show-Me State? You can also see our previous coverage of the eatery named among the top places to eat in 2024.