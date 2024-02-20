Offset Encourages Cardi B To Drop Her Long-Awaited Album: 'Sh*t Goes Crazy'

Cardi B has been teasing her sophomore album for quote some time. She's managed to keep fans at bay by releasing singles like "Up," "Hot Sh*t" with Lil Durk and Ye as well as last year's "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion. In addition to her own tracks, Cardi hopped on several major collaborations within the past year or so with Offset, FendiDa Rappa, GloRilla, Summer Walker and more.



Following her previous collaboration with Meg, the Bronx rapper told The Breakfast Club that she wanted to release her album in the first quarter of 2024. Cardi B also said she has a title for the album, aims to include 18-20 songs on it and wants to announce her plans for a tour immediately after it drops. So far, none of that has happened, and Offset seems to be growing impatient.



Speaking of the couple, the married couple has been experiencing relationship issues since December. However, they could be on the mend. Bardi and Offset spent the holidays together and even reunited on Valentine's Day, however, neither of them have confirmed their relationship status.

