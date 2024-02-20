Student In Custody In Connection With Colorado University Dorm Room Murders

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of two students at the University of Colorado's Colorado Springs campus last week.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, was taken into custody on Monday (February 19) on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. Jordan is from Detroit, Michigan, and was enrolled at the university.

Investigators identified Jordan as a potential suspect on Friday. They located him on Monday in a vehicle and arrested him without incident.

Authorities have not provided a motive for the deadly shooting but said it appears to be "an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another and not a random attack against the school or other students."

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Celie Rain Montgomery and 24-year-old Samuel Knopp. Officials said that Knopp was registered as a student at the school, but Montgomery was not.

Knopp and Jordan were roommates.

Jordan remains in custody and is being held on a $1 million bond.