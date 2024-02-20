Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 20th

Tuesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 20th, drawing on ideals of connection, credit, aspiration, spontaneity, and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

ARIES:

"Your friends might surprise you with something nice today as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. A token of appreciation or an encouraging note can help you feel seen and understood in a very touching way. Family could also offer an extra boost of support toward reaching your aspirations, reminding you that they’ve got your back."

TAURUS:

"You could feel quite vocal about the future, and how you want to contribute to change in the world as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. You might be making surprising announcements or expressing something touching—but unexpected—about your partnerships on a public platform."

GEMINI:

"You might feel inspired to make a bold financial move that doesn’t make sense to others yet, but feels promising for your future, as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. You may feel less afraid to take risks or find yourself diving down a rabbit hole to better assess some financial options. Keep in mind that trusting your gut is not the same thing as believing your fears and projections. Address any anxieties before trying to get in touch with your intuition."

CANCER:

"Vulnerable feelings that seem out-of-the-blue might be exchanged with your friends as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus today. Unexpected confidential information could pop up within your social circle, and you might be entrusted with something valuable, creating an opportunity for more trust (or betrayal) in your social circle. Trust your gut about who you should open up to and mind what is, and isn’t, yours to share if someone confides in you."

LEO:

"You could reach an emotional breakthrough, feeling validated and boosted by those closest to you as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. Your working relationships may offer insightful perspectives you hadn’t considered before, or they might help you see past your blindspots."

VIRGO:

"You might find yourself making unexpected progress toward your hopes and dreams as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus today. You could learn the technicalities of a subject that helps you apply new skills to your work and everyday life."

LIBRA:

"You’re embracing your place in the world and letting go of the past with greater ease as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus. People can feel highly attracted to the aura you give off and might try exchanging information with you for both professional and social purposes."

SCORPIO:

"Your emotional perceptivity could gain you brownie points with your partners as the moon in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus. Your significant others or closest companions may be opening up and sharing things with you they’ve never disclosed before, helping you to see them in a whole new way."

SAGITTARIUS:

"Emotionally charged discussions can take place as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus, keeping you on your toes and helping you find workable solutions when it counts. When pressed for answers, your wit and adaptability shine through."

CAPRICORN:

"Your partners and closest companions could show their appreciation and affection in unexpected ways as the moon in Cancer connects with Uranus in Taurus, reminding you how fun they can be. It’s a lovely time for a spontaneous date!"

AQUARIUS:

"Your habits and the state of your emotional health could show you how far you’ve come, and you might realize this as surprises and things out of your control pop up in your personal life when the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus. You’re handling curveballs with grace and you may be healing in radical ways."

PISCES:

"You could find yourself mentally porous as the moon in Cancer links up with Uranus in Taurus today. Mental breakthroughs can take place as emotional connections are made to material you’re learning. The more fun you have with what’s in front of you, the more it’s likely to stick with you."

