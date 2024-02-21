Body Of Texas Girl Who Disappeared On Her Way To School Found In River

The body of a missing 11-year-old girl from Texas was found in a river near her home on Tuesday (February 20). Audrii Cunningham disappeared last Thursday and never showed up for her school bus in the town of Livingston, about 70 miles northeast of Houston.

"My heart aches with this news," Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons said. "I express with my deepest sympathies and condolences to everyone who knew, who cared for and loved Audrii. We will continue to process the evidence that has been gathered to ensure justice for Audrii."

Lyons said that investigators used cell phone records, videos, and information from 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal to locate Audrii's body in the Trinity River.

McDougal is the last person to see Audrii alive and is the main suspect in the case. He was supposed to drop her off at the bus stop on Thursday. Officials said they are preparing to file charges against him.

"At this time, we believe the appropriate arrest warrant is going to be for capital murder in the death of Audrii Cunningham," District Attorney Shelly Sitton said. "I understand that this is a very difficult time for Audrii's family and for our community."