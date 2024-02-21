Colorado Destination Among The 'Best Relaxing Vacation Spots' In America

Sometimes you need to step away from everything to ease your mind. Vacations are a common remedy for that, whether it's a prolonged trip or a weekend getaway. One's idea for decompression can take many forms, as well: immersion in nature, an insightful tour, a spa day, fewer crowds at iconic attractions, or trying new restaurants.

If you're itching for a chill vacation, U.S. News & World Report revealed America's best relaxing vacation spots. The website relied on expert input and reader votes to determine their picks. These rankings considered setting, crowds, nature, accessibility, and other factors.

A popular Florida destination made the list, and it's Pagosa Springs! Travelers praised this mountain community for its hot springs and various outdoor adventures, from wintry activities to sky-high strolls in hot air balloons. Writers gave a glimpse into what visitors can expect:

"Active outdoorsy types visit Pagosa Springs for some top-notch hiking and river rafting, but this mountain town in southwest Colorado also lends itself to more tranquil pursuits. Ease into your vacation by soaking in mineral-rich hot spring pools, sourced from the world's deepest hot spring. Head to a relaxing retreat like The Springs Resort for luxurious seclusion, complete with an adults-only terrace, or opt for a more rugged natural spring in a nearby river or creek. Other relaxing activities include riding a hot air balloon over valleys and forests, shopping for antiques or horseback riding through the San Juan Mountains."