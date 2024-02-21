Florida Destination Among The 'Best Relaxing Vacation Spots' In America

Sometimes you need to step away from everything to ease your mind. Vacations are a common remedy for that, whether it's a prolonged trip or a weekend getaway. One's idea for decompression can take many forms, as well: immersion in nature, an insightful tour, fewer crowds at iconic attractions, or trying new restaurants.

If you're itching for a chill vacation, U.S. News & World Report revealed America's best relaxing vacation spots. The website relied on expert input and reader votes to determine their picks. These rankings considered setting, crowds, nature, accessibility, and other factors.

A popular Florida destination made the list, and it's Amelia Island! Travelers praised this coastal town for its stunning architecture, myriad activities, historical sites, and miles of idyllic beaches. Writers offered more insight into why it was selected:

"If horseback riding on the beach, paddleboarding on glassy inlets or strolling past Victorian architecture are your leisure activities of choice, head to Amelia Island. You can also expect unspoiled beaches on this Florida barrier island near the Georgia border. Set up your beach chair at North Beach Park, one of the quietest beaches in the area, or visit the secluded shores at Fort Clinch State Park for prime wildlife viewing. Continue to wind down as you walk or bike the 50-plus blocks of the Fernandina Historic District, where you'll find stunning historic homes, restaurants serving locally caught shrimp and independent shops."