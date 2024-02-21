Illinois Destination Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

What makes a small town special?

Is it the charming little mom & pop stores and cafes that surround the quaint cobblestone main street, or the way the old church bell rings a few minutes late on Saturdays as the welcoming townspeople stroll under the willow trees and make their way to park benches with a good book in hand, admiring the local splendor in between pages? These desirable features, adorable quirks, and so much more lay the groundwork for the best town in Illinois. While there are many lovely towns that populate the country, only a few are recognized as the best around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best and coolest small town in all of Illinois is Galena. 3,282 people call this amazingly-unique town home.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best, coolest small town in the entire state:

"The home of Ulysses S. Grant in 1860, Galena is a town showcasing its well-preserved early-1800s buildings, including Grant's Dowling House. Its natural beauty is equally captivating: Unlike most of the state of Illinois, flattened centuries ago by glaciers, Galena is set in the rolling hills of the northwest. Visitors would be remiss if they skipped out on seeing Horseshoe Mound, which affords views of Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and the Mighty Mississippi River."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit farandwide.com.