Illinois Lottery Player Wins Giant Jackpot While Grocery Shopping

Can you imagine embarking on a usual trip to your local grocery store and leaving with a massive lottery jackpot?

One lucky Illinois lottery player is now hundreds of thousands of dollars richer after a recent trip to their local grocery store. According to an Illinois Lottery press release, the individual, whose name has yet to be revealed, purchased a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket at the Mariano's in Northbrook.

Per the February 19th drawing, the lottery player won a whopping $600,000! The fortunate individual is not the only one to benefit from the sale of the winning lottery ticket. The Mariano's located at 2323 Capital Drive will also receive a bonus just for being the store to sell the ticket.

The lottery player guessed numbers "16-23-34-36-40" to win the grand prize. Information regarding what the winner or the grocery store plan to do with the money has yet to be revealed.. Similarly, it was not mentioned whether the lottery player had already claimed their prize from lottery headquarters as of Wednesday, February 21st.

The individual will have exactly one year to stop by lottery headquarters to claim the money. All unclaimed jackpots are given to Illinois' Common School fund, providing necessary learning materials to public schools statewide.