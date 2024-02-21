Michigan Destination Named 'Best Small Town' In The Entire State

What makes a small town special?

Is it the charming little mom & pop stores and cafes that surround the quaint cobblestone main street, or the way the old church bell rings a few minutes late on Saturdays as the welcoming townspeople stroll under the willow trees and make their way to park benches with a good book in hand, admiring the local splendor in between pages? These desirable features, adorable quirks, and so much more lay the groundwork for the best town in Michigan. While there are many lovely towns that populate the country, only a few are recognized as the best around!

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best and coolest small town in all of Michigan is Traverse City. 15,559 people call this amazingly-unique town home.

Here's what Far & Wide had to say about the best, coolest small town in the entire state:

"Actually the largest city in northern Michigan, Traverse City nonetheless retains small-town charm, particularly during its annual, beloved National Cherry Festival. (Fun fact: Three-quarters of the popular Montmorency cherries grown in the U.S. come from Michigan!) Besides its tart cherries, the town boasts a location in Grand Traverse Bay, providing an entryway to carefree days on the water and bays of Lake Michigan."

For a continued list of the best small towns across the country visit farandwide.com.