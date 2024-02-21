South Carolina City Among The Best Spring Break Destinations In The U.S.

One of the most highly-anticipated times of the year is quickly approaching: Spring Break. The break often provides a much-needed break from real life, especially for college students who are looking for an escape far away from endless exams and studying. It's also a time when parents with kids in school can spend time with their family and enjoy some space away from work.

Travel blog Full Suitcase compiled a list of 17 of the best Spring Break destination in the U.S., also offering tips on where to go and what to do in each. The list is filled with both natural wonders like Moab, Utah, as well as popular and eclectic cities like San Francisco, but one destination in South Carolina also made the cut: Charleston.

According to the site, Charleston is a great place to visit during springtime because of the warm daytime temperatures and cooler evenings in March and April. The city offers something for the whole family, "whether you're into history, shopping, beaches, or outdoor activity, Charleston has it all."

Full Suitcase suggests taking a carriage tour downtown, visiting a museum to learn more about Charleston's history, stopping by the famous Rainbow Row or City Market, or dining in one of the many incredible restaurants around the city. You can also visit the park named the "most beautiful place" in South Carolina.

Check out the full list at fullsuitcase.com to see more of the best Spring Break destinations in the country.