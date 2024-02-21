Wisconsin Town Crowned The 'Coolest Small Town' In The State

You may think that big cities are the height of cool and have the most opportunities for exciting experiences, but you can find some of that magic and even more in smaller cities hidden away from a bustling metropolis. Fortunately for those in Wisconsin, the state has plenty of both!

Far & Wide compiled a list of the "coolest small town" in each state, basing its picks on various sources and travel sites like U.S. News & World Report, Reader's Digest and The Travel Channel. According to the site, the best small town in all of Wisconsin is Mineral Point, a town in the southern region of the state settled in 1827 that has a population around 2,500.

Here's what makes the town so special:

"A different kind of mineral gives Mineral Point its name. The former mining town in southwestern Wisconsin dates back to the early 1800s and still houses original structures that are filled with memorabilia, such as the Pendarvis mining site and the Mineral Point Railroad Museum. As is the trend with the small towns on this list, Mineral Point's art scene is a pretty nifty reason to visit as well."

