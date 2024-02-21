Your Daily Horoscope: Here's What's In Store For February 21st

Wednesday is here, and with each new day comes new astrological predictions. Vice's astrologer laid out each sign's horoscope for February 21st, drawing on ideals of recovery, affection, heated discussion, finances, expression and more! Each horoscope was broken down by sign, and each sign was given an exciting fortune to unravel today.

If you are an Aries (March 21 to April 19) you might find an edgy way to express yourself today as controversial conversations unfold. Remember that it is just as important to be a friend to yourself as it is to befriend others, Aries.

ARIES:

"Your creative ideas are tapped into the collective unconscious, finding you expressing yourself in an edgy way as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius, today. Controversial conversations about the evolution, and dark side, of technology could be circulating your social circle or you might be befriending parts of yourself that have felt exiled in the past."

If you are a Taurus (April 20 to May 20) Vice's astrologer predicts that you will be balancing difficult choices to day as "inevitable changes" spur. Discussions about the future of your personal life and your career will take shape today.

TAURUS:

"You might be weighing difficult choices between your personal and professional lives as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. Inevitable changes could be happening sooner than you anticipated or you might be offered an opportunity too hard to turn away. Discussions about your future options and the direction of your career might need to be had at home."

If you are a Gemini (May 21 to June 20) you can expect a few heated debates to arise today. This will allow you to practice being mindful in the face of power struggles and brash reactions. Do not get caught up or participate in things that drain your energy, Gemini!

GEMINI:

"Heated debates could be unfolding as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius, today. Be mindful about the fact that some people might try to bait you into a power struggle and volatile reactions could be put on public display… don’t take the bait, dear Gemini! People may feel protected by their anonymity online (especially as the moon is facing off with Pluto), though your response could stick with your audience or remain part of your reputation for better or worse. Avoid resting on your laurels or getting caught up in contests of authority, if you find yourself participating in political, academic, or spiritually motivated discussions."

If you are a Cancer (June 21 to July 22), you can look forward to discussing finance today as your goals take new form. Strategizing is your friend as you assess your finances and resources. Today will answer the longstanding question: Is a "long distance trip worth it?"

CANCER:

"Discussions about finances could arise as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. You could be thinking about the material world in a whole new way and your goals may be changing to reflect that. You might be strategizing the most effective way to stretch your money and resources, or deciding if a heavier investment in higher education or a long distance trip is worth it."

Hello Leo's! If your birthday falls between July 23 and August 22, you can expect to air out insecurities today as the people around you play defensive cards and are more sensitive than usual. Just remind your partner that you can get through any heated argument if you face it together!

LEO:

"Discussions about the give-and-take dynamics in your partnerships could come up as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. Insecurities about finances or intimacies may need to be aired out, and your partners might feel defensive. Try to approach your counterpart’s feelings with greater sensitivity if things start getting heated, and remind yourself (and them) to tackle whatever problems you’re facing, together."

If you are a Virgo (August 23 to September 22), Vice's astrologer urges you to "mind your temper today" even though it might pose difficult. You could feel stressed and against the world today, causing you to be tired and fearful of the future. Don't let these emotions consumer you, Virgo! Try to focus on solutions today.

VIRGO:

"Mind your temper today, dear Virgo! You and your partners might need to take some time apart to cool off and collect your thoughts as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius. You might feel like others are working against you or your workload could be stressing you out, encouraging you to notice if fatigue or fear is getting in the way of seeing eye-to-eye with your partners and supportive people, or if some tough changes need to be sorted out. Either way, keep in mind that your counterparts are likely just as overwhelmed. Avoid letting pride get in the way and focus on reaching solutions with others, not in spite of them."

Libra's (September 23 to October 22) can expect to have a hard time relating to their friends today. You might feel like you're on an entirely different page than the rest of the people that you admire, leaving you overwhelmed and preoccupied with your own thoughts. You could also find new and exciting ways to express yourself creatively today, Libra!

LIBRA:

"You might have a harder time relating to your friends and others in your social circle as the moon in Leo faces off with Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all in Aquarius, today. It could feel like you’re in a different place in your lives or in a different state of mind, especially as the moon opposes Pluto. Your friends might be a little too overwhelmed or preoccupied with work and the daily grind to initially keep up with your unique passions, but you could get deep into new modes of self-expression and creativity that are great for your wellbeing if you stick with them."

If you are a Scorpio (October 23 to November 21), you can expect to feel a bit self-conscious today as you remain stuck in your head. New curiosities and conversations could unfold today, leaving others charmed by the things that you have to say. You might also discuss the direction of your life with a family member today, Scorpio.

SCORPIO:

"You might be in the spotlight more than you’re used to (and perhaps more than you’d like to be) as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, clustered in Aquarius. Self-consciousness could make it hard to enjoy attention received for your work or a passion project you’re immersed in, if you let yourself get too stuck in your head, particularly as the moon faces off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. People are charmed by what you have to share and there might be more involvement from family when it comes to your career or public reputation as the moon opposes Venus and Mars, sparking new curiosities and conversations between you. A family meeting about the direction of your lives could also be in order if a change in your role and responsibilities is taking place."

If your birthday falls between November 21 to December 22, you are a Sagittarius! You will have educated conversations today that will humble you and remind you to stay open-minded. Remember to be respectful of those you're conversing with, Sagittarius. This will allow the discussions to be productive rather than conclusive.

SAGITTARIUS:

"You could find yourself in a contest of wits as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, clustered in Aquarius, today. Be mindful that an advantage in education doesn’t have you making blind ego-driven statements while the moon faces off with Pluto and Mars. Humbling points could be made and someone with street smarts might remind you to stay open-minded and notice nuances. Try to keep your thoughts and comments respectful and avoid trying to have the last say, especially with family and siblings. Conclusions don’t necessarily need to be reached to have a productive discussion."

Hello Capricorns (December 23 to January 19)! Vice's astrologer predicts that you will get into heated discussion about finances today as your material circumstances change. This could lead to a power struggle within your relationships today that allow you to air out secrets. Your ability to create clever solutions will work in your favor today, Capricorn!

CAPRICORN:

"Heated discussions about finances and shared resources could come up as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, clustered in Aquarius. Your material circumstances are changing and fears or projections about that could spark some power struggles in your partnerships as the moon faces off with the planet of the underworld, Pluto. Secrets might also be getting aired out. You could come to some clever solutions or get help from siblings and trusted people as the moon opposes Venus."

If you are an Aquarius (January 20 to February 18), you will discuss value with your partner, but you might be on a different page. Conversations about finance could be taking place as your significant other shows you that they are proud to be in your corner with much-needed affection.

AQUARIUS:

"Your partners might not see the value in something that you do as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto in Aquarius today, encouraging you to consider if a certain want is a true desire or a fixation that’s distracting you from something else. Conversations about finances and material goals could be taking place, as the moon also faces off with Venus and Mars in Aquarius. Your significant others could show they’re proud of you or present a gift that demonstrates their affection."

Last but certainly not least, Pisces (February 19 to March 20) should set aside extra time to rest today as your body tells you that you need to take better care of yourself. Don't let yourself think about work or routine today as you take a few hours to recover, Pisces. You deserve it.

PISCES:

"You might need a rest day and your body could be nudging you to take better care of yourself as the moon in Leo opposes Pluto, Venus, and Mars, all clustered in Aquarius. Work timelines and daily checklists might be top of mind, but accumulated fatigue and stress might demand you focus on maintaining your health. Don’t be too proud if you need to take it slower and recover your energy, dear Pisces. True strength will come by respecting your body’s (and mind’s) limits."

For more visit vice.com!