Beloved Shop Crowned The Best Bakery In Colorado

A slice of cake, freshly-baked pies, and baskets of bread immediately bring to mind the humble bakery. While every bakery looks different and sells different offerings, they all have that special something that makes them stand out, whether it's unique flavors or an enticing concept.

For those who enjoy visiting bakeries, Yelp recently released a list of every state's top bakery. Yelp Elites, a group of writers, photographers, and travelers who highlight local businesses, compiled the list based on these criteria:

"We identified businesses in the bakery category on Yelp, with a large concentration of five star Elite reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January, 24, 2024. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January, 24, 2024."

Tokyo Premium Bakery was declared the best bakery in Colorado! Get ready for both Japanese treats and classic foods baked "with love" when you visit this Denver spot. Savory and sweet pastries, sandwiches, coffee, teas, and special lattes are on the menu.