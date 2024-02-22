Beloved Shop Crowned The Best Bakery In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
February 22, 2024
A slice of cake, freshly-baked pies, and baskets of bread immediately bring to mind the humble bakery. While every bakery looks different and sells different offerings, they all have that special something that makes them stand out, whether it's unique flavors or an enticing concept.
For those who enjoy visiting bakeries, Yelp recently released a list of every state's top bakery. Yelp Elites, a group of writers, photographers, and travelers who highlight local businesses, compiled the list based on these criteria:
"We identified businesses in the bakery category on Yelp, with a large concentration of five star Elite reviews. This list looked at businesses in the United States. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of January, 24, 2024. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of January, 24, 2024."
Tokyo Premium Bakery was declared the best bakery in Colorado! Get ready for both Japanese treats and classic foods baked "with love" when you visit this Denver spot. Savory and sweet pastries, sandwiches, coffee, teas, and special lattes are on the menu.
Yelper Carla G. gave a glowing review of Tokyo Premium Bakery's delicious offerings:
"The most amazing bakery you will find in Denver not only are the pastries and sandwiches absolutely delicious but they have the most affordable prices you could imagine. I would not hesitate on giving this place a try especially when looking for somewhere conveniently open at 6am that could make your morning so much more enjoyable. I love this place and wish will be returning whenever I visit Denver again."
