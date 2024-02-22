Georgia Eatery Named The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that is worth exploring the road less traveled, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food."

So which eatery was named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Georgia?

Southern Soul Barbecue

Located in St. Simons Island, this popular favorite has a mission to "make the best damn barbecue [you've] ever had." With daily specials like pit-fired prime rib and a "burger day" and barbecue classics like pulled pork, smoked turkey and beef brisket, to name a few, this restaurant has something for every BBQ lover!

Southern Soul Barbecue is located at 2020 Demere Road.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Southern Soul Barbecue on St. Simons, one of Georgia's Golden Isles, is housed in a 1950s-built gas station where attendants once dressed in bikinis while filling up car tanks. Things have moved on a little, and now this charmingly ramshackle restaurant is famous for its delicious slow-smoked barbecue. Instead of gas, serves dispense tender beef, pork, turkey, and wild game to devoted customers and lucky passersby every day. The Cuban-style La Frita Burger — a spiced beef and chorizo patty topped with crispy fried potato sticks and lime mayo — is a must-order."

See more hidden gem restaurants around the country by checking out the full list at lovefood.com.