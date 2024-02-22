Illinois Spot Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

Sometimes it's nice to dress up and enjoy a fancy dinner at a fine-dining establishment, but doing this all the time can be unhealthy for your wallet. That's where hole-in-the-wall establishments swoop in to save the day. Unlike fine dining, these no-frills restaurants are kind to your wallet and your soul. Offering a delicious variety of comfort foods at a low price, the unassuming nature of these restaurants cannot be beat!

If you've been on the look out for a delicious and affordable dining experience, look no further than the "best hole-in-the-wall" restaurant in Illinois!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Illinois is Fontano's in Chicago. LoveFood praised this spot for its no-frills stature and delicious meal options.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the entire state:

"Born in Chicago’s Little Italy in 1960 – and now with multiple locations around the city – Fontano’s has stayed true to its roots, specializing in Italian-style subs like the Blockbuster, which comes stuffed with ham, salami, capocollo (a traditional cold cut), and two types of cheese. The bread is especially good, and the joint also serves up a mean deep-dish pizza."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in the entire country visit lovefood.com.