Ohio Eatery Named The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

If you're looking for a place to grab a bite to eat, you can always stop by one of the many tried and true popular restaurants or food chains around the state for a meal that is sure to please. However, some of the best food comes from hidden gems and little known restaurants.

LoveFood searched around the country for the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that is worth exploring the road less traveled, "from historic spots that started out as literal holes in the wall to basic diners that always offer warm welcomes and wonderful plates of food."

So which eatery was named the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Ohio?

Brown Bag Deli

Located in Columbus, this popular favorite is a must-try for any sandwich lover, with a vast menu filled with specialty sandwiches and salads as well as some tasty dessert options. Brown Bag Deli is located at 898 Mohawk Street.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This cute corner deli in Columbus' Historic German Village is considered the go-to place to satisfy sandwich cravings. People rave about Brown Bag Deli menu favorites like The Village Addiction — sourdough with smoked turkey, havarti cheese, and cranberry mayonnaise — and the sriracha-spiced Inferno. Sides like deviled eggs and potato salad laced with mustard are also delicious, as are daily specials like creamy sausage and tortellini soup."

See more hidden gem restaurants around the country by checking out the full list at lovefood.com.