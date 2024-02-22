Pennsylvania Spot Named 'Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant' In The State

Sometimes it's nice to dress up and enjoy a fancy dinner at a fine-dining establishment, but doing this all the time can be unhealthy for your wallet. That's where hole-in-the-wall establishments swoop in to save the day. Unlike fine dining, these no-frills restaurants are kind to your wallet and your soul. Offering a delicious variety of comfort foods at a low price, the unassuming nature of these restaurants cannot be beat!

If you've been on the look out for a delicious and affordable dining experience, look no further than the "best hole-in-the-wall" restaurant in Pennsylvania!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in Pennsylvania is John's Roast Pork in Philadelphia. LoveFood praised this spot for its no-frills stature and delicious meal options.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the best hole-in-the-wall restaurant in the entire state:

"A number of locations claim to serve the best Philly cheesesteaks around, but many customers believe John’s Roast Pork is the place. Despite the name, this small, unassuming spot in south Philadelphia is renowned for its cheesesteaks, although the roast pork sandwiches are actually pretty great too. The family-run joint has been going since 1930 and the recipes have barely changed in almost 100 years. The food is so good that there are often people lining up down the street – and everything tends to sell out by the afternoon."

For a continued list of the best hole-in-the-wall eateries in the entire country visit lovefood.com.