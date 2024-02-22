Popular Spot Named The Best Small City In Colorado

The United States is a vast country that facilitates sprawling metropolitan cities and mysterious wilderness. Between those two extremes are the small cities and towns that embody the heart of America. Small cities are a great middle ground if you want urban and small-town vibes. These quaint cultural centers have plenty to offer, including annual festivals, cute restaurants, jaw-dropping natural landscapes, and scenic attractions. Some Americans love these spots so much they end up becoming permanent residents!

For those curious about these small cities, Fifty Grande compiled a list of the "coolest" ones to check out in every state. According to the website, Telluride is Colorado's best small city! Writers gave a detailed breakdown of what makes this beloved destination so charming:

“Far from the confluence of upscale resort cities further north, this former mining town in southwestern Colorado retains its rustic draw by being so darned hard to get to. Yes, you can find commercial flights to Telluride, but typically getting here involves driving a few hours through national forests and conservation areas, until finally you roll onto one of the most photographed Main Streets in the country. Once you’re in Telluride, you’ll be treated to some of the best skiing in the state during the winter, and easy access to hikes to the top of 14-ers in the summer. The city has gained acclaim for Jimmy Buffett’s Blues and Brews festival as well as a celeb-strewn film fest on Labor Day weekend. You can get a taste of the Old West at the fabled Silver Dollar Saloon, where parties run late, or enjoy drinks with a view of the town at the bar atop the New Sheridan Hotel.”