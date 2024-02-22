Popular Spot Named The Best Small City In Florida

The United States is a vast country that facilitates sprawling metropolitan cities and mysterious wilderness. Between those two extremes are the small cities and towns that embody the heart of America. Small cities are a great middle ground if you want urban and small-town vibes. These quaint cultural centers have plenty to offer, including annual festivals, cute restaurants, jaw-dropping natural landscapes, and scenic attractions. Some Americans love these spots so much they end up becoming permanent residents!

For those curious about these small cities, Fifty Grande compiled a list of the "coolest" ones to check out in every state. According to the website, St. Augustine is Florida's best small city! Writers gave a detailed breakdown of what makes this beloved destination so charming:

"Anyone who’s played a game of Trivial Pursuit knows St. Augustine is the oldest established city in America, but few outside the Sunshine State know what a gem of history, food and nature it is. Take a tour of the old city, or a ghost tour if you dare, and wander past the city’s first schoolhouse, haunted bars and the Spanish fort Castillo de San Marcos. Scarlett O’Hara’s sadly closed in 2022, but you can still get your ghosts-and-gimlets fix at Stogie’s, where spirits of ill-fated poker players still play tricks in the bathroom. Head just outside the old city to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and navigate a ropes course that ziplines over pits of hungry alligators. A trip across the Intracoastal brings you to some of the more secluded beaches in Florida; if you drive a little north to Ponte Vedra, you’ll find Guana River State Preserve, a golden-duned beach that feels more like Zanzibar."